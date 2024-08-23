Some thoughts on the evening shortly.
Latest
37 mins agoCrowd Erupts As Harris Vows A ‘Peaceful Transfer Of Power’ And Other Highlights
14 hours agoGeorgia Election Board, Beloved By Trump, Keeps Cranking Out Rules That May Sow Chaos
1 day agoWalz Shows His Real Guy Roots As He Skewers Republicans’ Definition Of Freedom
2 days ago‘The Next 77 Days’: Dem Speakers Urge Voters To Not Get Complacent
Latest Editors' Blog
-
|August 23, 2024 12:25 a.m.
First, on the speech … rock solid. I doubt her advisors and press people thought it could have gone much…
-
|August 22, 2024 4:07 p.m.
We’ve spoken a few times about the ongoing discussion of when Kamala Harris’s “honeymoon” is going to come to an…
-
|August 22, 2024 2:15 p.m.
Let me expand a bit on the RFK Jr. discussion from yesterday. It’s now clear that Kennedy will drop out…