Monumental News

By
|
September 18, 2020 7:53 p.m.

Justice Ginsburg is dead, and one can barely utter the words without thinking of the battle to fill her seat, not out of disrespect for her and her enormous imprint on the course of American legal history, but because of how quickly Mitch McConnell and Donald Trump will move – tonight – to lock down that Trump will fill the seat before his term ends. The mourning will inevitably be colored by the rush to lock in a historic conservative majority on the court.

David Kurtz (@TPM_dk)  is TPM's executive editor and Washington Bureau chief.
