History from the River to the Sea and Across the Ocean

An Israeli volunteer from the Zaka Israeli ultra-Orthodox Jewish emergency response team retrieves items of clothing from the debris of a home in Kibbutz Kfar Aza, near the border with the Gaza Strip on November 14, 2023, in the aftermath of an attack by Palestinian militants on October 7. More than 10,000 people have been killed in relentless Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip, according to the Hamas-run health ministry, since the war erupted after Palestinian militants raided southern Israel on October 7 killing at least 1200 people, according to official Israeli figures (Photo by GIL COHEN-MAGEN / AFP) (Photo by GIL COHEN-MAGEN/AFP via Getty Images)

An Israeli volunteer from the Zaka Israeli ultra-Orthodox Jewish emergency response team retrieves items of clothing from the debris of a home in Kibbutz Kfar Aza, near the border with the Gaza Strip on November 14, ...

This may seem like old news to some people. But I wanted to go back and reread some of the initial reactions to the massacres in southern Israel on October 7th. They are notable in themselves. And I read at least some versions of them in real time. But I felt the need to do so to understand the progression of events in North America over the last 5 weeks if not necessarily in Israel/Palestine.

National Students for Justice in Palestine is the national umbrella group which supports and coordinates messaging for over 200 Students for Justice in Palestine campus groups across North America.

On the day after the October 7th attacks, the organization issued this statement as either their first or one of their first statements on the massacres in southern Israel.