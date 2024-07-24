Help Us With This

Latest
By
|
July 24, 2024 1:58 p.m.
Today is the end of the first week of this year’s annual TPM Journalism Fund drive. We’re doing everything we can to get to be half way toward our goal by the end of the today. That means ending the day having raised $250,000. We’re currently at $228,612. I know this sounds like I’m going full PBS telethon. But the annual drive is a critical part of the mix that makes TPM possible. If you value what we do, if you rely on us, if you think it’s important that TPM exist, please consider contributing to the drive. It takes just a moment and you can do so by just clicking this link.

We all appreciate it.

