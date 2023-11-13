Help Us Find Our Newest Reporter

Latest
By
|
November 13, 2023 7:06 p.m.
I hope you can take a moment to read this. We’re trying to hire a reporter for an open reporter position at TPM. (You can see the listing here.) If you think you might be a good candidate, I hope you’ll apply. But I’m mostly posting this because I suspect some of our many readers and members might know good candidates they might encourage to apply. We would really love your help spreading the word. Hiring is always a vexing process for us since we’re a small outfit and the process of hiring pulls editors away from … well, editing and writing and all the other stuff. So all help is appreciated.

As you can see in the listing, we’re looking for someone with 3-5 years of reporting experience. Good writing and reporting skills, hungry to break news, etc. Women and minority candidates are strongly encouraged to apply.

Here’s the listing. We’d greatly appreciate your sharing it through your networks.

Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
