Heather Cox Richardson Talks to Kate and Josh About What It’s Like to Cover the News Now and the Future of Independent Media 

Independent media can feel like an isolating place. Most of us operate as individuals or in small newsrooms with limited resources, throwing spaghetti at the wall to try to reach new audiences and get our stories in front of people in an ever-more-consolidated media environment.

But we’re in this together, as celebrated historian and writer Heather Cox Richardson reminded us in a generous live interview with TPM’s Kate Riga and Josh Marshall this afternoon.

HCR had Josh and Kate on to talk about what it’s like to report on today’s frenetic politics; the founding and future of TPM; and what independent media will look like in the years to come.

She also showered us with some blush-inducing praise, telling Josh that he’s the “reason I got involved in digital media” and Kate that if her “name is on something, I drop everything and read it.” Of TPM, she said: “It’s been such an important outlet for a quarter century now and I certainly couldn’t live without you all.”

Check out the full conversation to learn more about Kate’s first job and reporting process; why our current media moment reminds HCR of that of the muckrakers of the 1890s; and how ordinary people can push back on authoritarianism.