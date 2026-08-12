Following His Primary Loss, Lindell Has Questions About the Numbers 

Now-failed Minnesota gubernatorial candidate and prolific 2020 election denier Mike Lindell lost his bid for Minnesota governor on Tuesday night to the state’s Republican House Speaker Lisa Demuth, who received 44.7% of the vote. Predictably, however, Lindell now has some questions about the results of his primary loss, and what he claims could be “anomalies” in the results.

During an interview on Tuesday night on LindellTV, a reporter asked Lindell if he would concede if the AP called the race for Demuth.

“Why would I listen to AP?” he responded. “There’s 265,000 votes left to count. I’m down by 18,000 now. I’m not going to give up this race until the votes are counted. That’s nonsense.”

Despite losing the Minnesota GOP Party’s endorsement in the race in June to former health care executive and army veteran Kendall Qualls, Lindell remained confident in his ability to win the race and face off against Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), who won the Minnesota Democratic Farmer Labor Party gubernatorial primary Tuesday night.

Lindell also received an endorsement from President Donald Trump, who described the pillow magnate as “one of America’s greatest and most hard working Patriots.” Trump’s endorsement, however, and the surge in polling that followed, were not enough to help him secure the GOP primary nomination this week. Lindell finished second, with 32.5% of the vote. Qualls came in third.

Qualls conceded last night. Lindell has not.

In the wake of his loss, Lindell can’t seem to reconcile his recent polling with how the election actually played out, and has some questions about what he claims could be “anomalies” in the numbers.

During the course of his livestream on LindellTV on Tuesday night, Lindell alleged there may have been “mathematical deviations” in the election that “came right at the end.”

“We are going to look into it,” he told reporters. “If I find nothing happened there and it was just a mathematical deviation in history that doesn’t make sense, I will let you all know tomorrow.”

“Hopefully we find an answer, because there has to be an answer for what happened up there,” Lindell added, referring to what he calls Demuth’s “36,000 vote drop.”

Lindell theorized that some of Demuth’s votes may actually have been meant for him.

“All of the sudden this big vote dump came in that should have been day-of for me,” he said.

There is no evidence for this theory.

“When I am favored by 9 three days ago, something you got to look into,” he told a reporter.

Midwest polling has been off this primary cycle, as evidenced by Abdul El-Sayed’s narrow victory in the Michigan Democratic primaries last week and Francesca Hong’s loss to David Crowley in Wisconsin last night.

For many years now, Lindell has been at the forefront of the election denial movement, refusing to accept that Donald Trump lost the 2020 election. So, it’s not exactly surprising that he is now questioning his own loss.

Lindell was held in contempt of court in March of this year by a Trump-appointed federal judge over his failure to pay over $50,000 in sanctions to the voting machine company Smartmatic. The sanctions were related to a “frivolous” lawsuit Lindell brought against the voting machine company in the aftermath of Trump’s 2020 election loss.