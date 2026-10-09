Editors' Blog

TPM Video: What Can We Make of Our Digital Emperors?

People are building statues dedicated to Elon Musk. Mark Zuckerberg thinks he is Augustus. Sam Altman says we need to "accept some bad things" for AI.
by
10.09.26 | 10:55 am Updated 10.09.26 | 2:14 pm

Today on TPM’s Untitled Friday Show (Name TBD), I was joined by one of my oldest colleagues (and friends) Derick Dirmaier. TPM’s Head of Product. We’ve been in the digital news game a long time. We’ve seen some things.

We talked about how the online world, which once seemed separate and distinct, has encroached on the so-called real world. At the center of this transformation are, of course, the tech moguls. These guys have amassed insane amounts of power and often when the speak, sound totally insane. They also have legions of sycophantic admirers. What should we make of all this?

We spent some time trying to sort through it all. Thanks for joining us!

Joe Ragazzo is the publisher at TPM, overseeing the design, product and revenue staffs out of the New York City office. Joe used to be a journalist but realized if some journalists don't figure out how to make journalism financially sustainable, there won't be any left. He also says Go Browns.
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