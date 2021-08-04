Gimme Just Two Minutes Of Your Time

We have a couple tentpole events each year which are critical for the business side of our operation. One of those is when we offer all our members two weeks of TPM AF (Ad Free) at no extra cost. That’s what we’re doing this month. It’s basically a no-risk free trial and we do it because we’re so confident that once you’ve tried it you won’t want to go back. It’s just that much better.

It’s also a way to support TPM. We fund TPM with a mix of membership revenues and advertising. Every time a member opts out of advertising our financing gets a bit more stable and we spend a bit less time scrambling for ad dollars. We spend that time producing a better site. It makes a big difference.

No hard sell to upgrade. But I really do want to ask you to do the trial. There’s no obligation. It’s easy to opt out if it’s not for you. If nothing else, just enjoy two weeks ad free on us and then opt out. The trial is super easy to turn on and turn off. Can you give it a try? Just click here. Like I said, we’re confident that if you give it a try you simply won’t want to go back.