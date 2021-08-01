Latest
Rep. Richard Neal, D-Mass., listens as President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with members of the House Ways and Means committee in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
2 days ago ago
DOJ Opens Door For House To Get Trump Tax Returns
2 days ago ago
In Single Tweet, Stefanik Celebrates Medicare And Medicaid, Rejects ‘Socialist’ Healthcare
2 days ago ago
MyPillow Guy Lindell Is Pulling Ads From Fox After Network Rejects His ‘Cyber Symposium’

For Your Weekend Reading Pleasure #2

By
|
August 1, 2021 10:40 a.m.

An essay on building a small sailboat by hand.

Author Headshot
Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is editor and publisher of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
Latest Edblog
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: