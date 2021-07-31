For your weekend reading pleasure ‘History’s Heroic Failures‘, stories of kings from the distant past who rescued their kingdoms in historic victories only to lose everything to new foes, leaving the earlier triumphs all but forgotten.
|July 30, 2021 6:15 p.m.
Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) was one of the first Republicans to point the finger at the amorphous “antifa” as the…
|July 30, 2021 10:03 a.m.
We’re now getting more information about what new data was behind the CDC’s revised guidance on COVID-era masking. An internal…
|July 29, 2021 10:40 p.m.
As the Jan 6th investigation committee gets down to work we are learning each day how many members of the…