Latest
UNITED STATES - SEPT 12: Kathy Boockvar (D) Pennsylvania is interviewed at Roll Call in Washington, D.C. (Photo By Douglas Graham/CQ Roll Call)
57 mins ago
The 9 ‘Discarded’ Ballots In PA Were A Mistake, Not Fraud, State Election Chief Says
1 hour ago
Why Don’t Republicans Sound Excited That Their SCOTUS Picks Might Fulfill GOP Promises?
2 hours ago
Santorum Makes Wild Comparison Between Proud Boys And Protesters

Downfall

By
|
September 30, 2020 3:58 p.m.

Rage, narcissism, self-loathing, fear – each vividly on display. We got a clear view last night of something very basic about this moment. The country isn’t so much facing an election as a hostage negotiation. Trump is losing, probably not just the presidency but his immunity from the law. Does it he come peacefully? Or is he one of those degenerates who kills his wife and kids on the way out?

If he’s going to lose he wants to burn the country down.

As my vivid and ugly analogy suggests, this isn’t strategy. It’s instinct. It’s rage.

Support The TPM Journalism Fund
  • Contributions allow us to hire more journalists
  • Contributions allow us to provide free memberships to those who cannot afford them
  • Contributions support independent, non-corporate journalism
CONTRIBUTE
Are you a student? Apply for a free student membership
Experiencing financial hardship? Apply for a free community-supported membership
Author Headshot
Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is editor and publisher of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
More In Edblog
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer:
SPECIAL DEAL FOR PAST TPM MEMBERS
40% OFF AN ANNUAL PRIME MEMBERSHIP
REJOIN FOR JUST $30
REJOIN FOR JUST $30