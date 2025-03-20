Latest
DOGEr in DC, A Different Story Back Home

By
|
March 20, 2025 6:16 p.m.
My favorite congressman, Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY), has been cheering on the DOGE wilding spree down in DC. And now his constituents are paying the price.

In fairness to Rep. Lawler, he’s one of many Republicans who are cheering on DOGE in DC and fretting about its impact back home and trying to cut special deals with the White House or directly with Elon Musk to soften the blow in their districts. This cut has been on the books for a few weeks and it came up in my reporting on the SSA late last month.

Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
