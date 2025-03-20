DOGEr in DC, A Different Story Back Home

Send comments and tips to talk at talkingpointsmemo dot com. To share confidential information by secure channels contact me on Signal at joshtpm dot 99 or via encrypted mail at joshtpm (at) protonmail dot com.

My favorite congressman, Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY), has been cheering on the DOGE wilding spree down in DC. And now his constituents are paying the price.

In fairness to Rep. Lawler, he’s one of many Republicans who are cheering on DOGE in DC and fretting about its impact back home and trying to cut special deals with the White House or directly with Elon Musk to soften the blow in their districts. This cut has been on the books for a few weeks and it came up in my reporting on the SSA late last month.