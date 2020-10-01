Latest
This Should Focus The Mind

By
|
October 1, 2020 9:25 a.m.

I missed this post-debate assessment yesterday from David Sanger of the New York Times:

But what worried American intelligence and homeland security officials, who have been assuring the public for months now that an accurate, secure vote could happen, was that Mr. Trump’s rant about a fraudulent vote may have been intended for more than just a domestic audience.

They have been worried for some time that his warnings are a signal to outside powers — chiefly the Russians — for their disinformation campaigns, which have seized on his baseless theme that the mail-in ballots are ridden with fraud. But what concerns them the most is that over the next 34 days, the country may begin to see disruptive cyberoperations, especially ransomware, intended to create just enough chaos to prove the president’s point.

David Kurtz (@TPM_dk)  is TPM's executive editor and Washington Bureau chief.
