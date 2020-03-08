Coronavirus Updates

*** TPM Reader EY captures the gist on this one. From St. Louis: “Local girl returns from Italy, flies into Chicago, takes Amtrak to [St. Louis], gets sick, family asked to self quarantine, father and younger sibling break quarantine to attend school dance.”

*** Here is an interesting, important Twitter thread from a physician and public health expert on why the things that made the difference in China may have been more well-executed public health fundamentals than the draconian clampdown techniques that have gotten most of the attention. That is important, if true, since that would mean that they may be replicable in other countries.

*** Two members of Congress (Sen. Ted Cruz and Rep. Paul Gosar) are now voluntarily self-quarantining because they had contact with a CPAC attendee who was infected with COVID-19.