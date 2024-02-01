BREAKING: You Might Be Compelled to Think that Bridget Ziegler Is At Least Sometimes a Good Person

There’s yet more information out now about the now-mostly-dethroned threesomeer power couple of Christian and Bridget Ziegler. And despite her obvious hypocrisy, I’m compelled to note that Bridget comes off somewhat sympathetically in the new material. Christian, well, a bit less so.

The latest update comes to us from the Florida Trident, which broke the original story and has been first on many of the subsequent details.

Though the new text messages don’t say so specifically they certainly suggest, unsurprisingly, that when it came to threesomes, this wasn’t Christian and Bridget’s first rodeo. Or their last. The first assignation appears to have occurred in February 2021. On February 19th, Christian texted Bridget to “come home, stop, and pick up [the woman] to play again and be crazy.” Bridget was up for it but also concerned that, even though the woman was consenting in a formal sense, she might be too troubled and that sharing her as a sexual partner might be taking advantage of her.

Christian told Bridget that the woman “was an alcoholic, nice person with some issues” but with “no drama” and that this “turns him on.”

But Bridget said that the unnamed woman seemed to be “going through some shit” and that “she prefers confident empowered people.” More pointedly she told Christian, “I just don’t want to feel like we ever take advantage of anyone (I know it’s always been consensual) but she seems … ‘broken,’. I don’t know – that’s the vibe I pick up from her – and my nature is more likely to help her versus … ya know.”

Christian eventually decided that this meant they had to “hunt for somebody new.”

Police also recovered a list of women with the subheading “Fuck” which included the name of the woman who eventually accused Christian Ziegler of assault. It’s not clear whether this was work product from the subsequent hunt or what connection it had to the case or subsequent threesomes.