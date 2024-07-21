BREAKING: Biden Ends Reelection Bid

I will just add a personal note here: This breaks my heart, even as I’ve come to the conclusion that it’s the right and really only path now possible for the country, for the Democratic Party and for Biden’s legacy. Joe Biden has been an extraordinary President under the most difficult of circumstances, managing to pass multiple pieces of historic legislation with what amounts to a tie Congress. There are comparable accomplishments abroad which I don’t have time in this brief note to enumerate. I also believe Biden’s a deeply good man. And I don’t think the two verdicts are unrelated. Terrible that his political career ends with this dismal, horrible three and a half weeks. But there’s time to see the larger arc of the story which remains a powerful one and a consistent one, and one that will need to be crafted and captured to find a campaign victory in November.
Latest
16 hours agoBiden’s Exit Puts The Spotlight On Harris And The DNC Delegates
3 days agoMarianne Williamson Is Making A Play For Joe Biden’s DNC Delegates
3 days agoEven When Big Cases Intersect With Their Families’ Interests, Many Judges Choose Not to Recuse
3 days ago5 Takeaways From The Schtick-Filled, Very MAGA, Final Night Of The RNC
Latest Editors' Blog
-
|July 21, 2024 5:09 p.m.
Less than a half hour after President Biden announced on Twitter he was ending his White House bid he returned…
-
|July 21, 2024 3:04 p.m.
This isn’t what I want to be discussing right now. But it’s so urgent that it’s necessary. Donald Trump and…
-
|July 20, 2024 10:40 a.m.
Yesterday CNN’s Sanjay Gupta published the most detailed set of questions about how little we know about the injury Trump…