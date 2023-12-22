Latest
13 hours ago
SCOTUS Rejects Jack Smith’s Request To Expedite Trump Appeal
2 days ago
Rudy Giuliani Files For Chapter 11 Bankruptcy
3 days ago
Trump To SCOTUS: Woah, Let’s Just Slow Down A Little
3 days ago
Colorado Supreme Court Disqualifies Trump From GOP Ballot

Big News in Wisconsin

State High Court Orders New Legislative Maps
MADISON, WISCONSIN - August 1: Janet Protasiewicz, 60, is sworn in for her position as a State Supreme Court Justice at the Wisconsin Capitol rotunda in Madison, Wis. on August 1, 2023. (Photo by Sara Stathas for The... MADISON, WISCONSIN - August 1: Janet Protasiewicz, 60, is sworn in for her position as a State Supreme Court Justice at the Wisconsin Capitol rotunda in Madison, Wis. on August 1, 2023. (Photo by Sara Stathas for The Washington Post via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
December 22, 2023 5:10 p.m.
Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter

It’s not unexpected. In many ways it was inevitable after Republicans (technically the races are non-partisan) lost their state Supreme Court majority with the election of Janet Protasiewicz back in April. But it’s still a very big deal. The Wisconsin state Supreme Court has ruled that the state’s GOP gerrymander is unconstitutional and ordered the legislature to draw new maps for the 2024 general election. If the current gerrymandered legislature can’t agree on a plan with Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, the court said it’s prepared to create its own.

For a decade Wisconsin has had one of the most comprehensively gerrymandered state legislatures in the country. Wisconsin is a consummate swing state, with gubernatorial and Senate elections routinely being decided by the smallest of margins. But the only real question in state legislative elections has been whether Republicans will have a majority or a super-majority.

State Republicans had first threatened to impeach the newly elected Protasiewicz in advance of any ruling on what were widely panned as specious grounds. But for months it’s seemed doubtful they would be willing or able to follow through with that threat. Just this week Assembly Speaker Robin Vos called impeachment “super unlikely.”

Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter
Author Headshot
Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
Latest Editors' Blog
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: