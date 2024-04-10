Latest
Big Fibbin’ Tim Sheehy and a Whopper as Big as Montana

By
|
April 10, 2024 11:36 a.m.
TPM Reader JK checks in on a Montana Senate candidate’s absurd claims about his emergency room visit after he accidentally shot himself while visiting a National Park in Montana.

Speaking as a trauma surgeon, you’re absolutely right about Sheehy. There’s absolutely no reason for doctors to report a bullet in someone, unless it just got there. People come in with “retained missiles” all the time. If there’s a healed scar over it, it doesn’t matter at all – it just means they can’t get an MRI.  And of course it’s obvious when someone has been recently shot vs years ago. The whole story is complete nonsense from bottom to top.

I checked and haven’t seen any real follow up to this story since the big Post piece which broke it a few days ago. As of that time, Sheehy claimed that he’d requested copies of the medical records from the facility but for some reason hadn’t gotten them yet. He also refused to consent to allowing the doctors to discuss his case. Very eager to see this story advanced.

