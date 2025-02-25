Big, Big Scandal Brewing at DC US Attys Office

To share confidential tips about events unfolding in the federal government you can contact me on Signal at joshtpm dot 99 or via encrypted mail at joshtpm (at) protonmail dot com.

There’s a big, big scandal brewing beneath the already big scandal of the alleged assault by Florida congressman Corey Mills (R). But as yet no one seems inclined to pull on the dangling thread. As you’ve probably already seen, Mills is accused of assaulting a woman, who is not his wife, at his home in Washington, DC. DC’s Metropolitan Police Department thought it was serious enough to send to U.S. Attorney’s Office, which handles both federal and “local” crimes in Washington, DC, a warrant for Mills’ arrest. But as Politico puts it, “that warrant was never signed.”

It’s certainly the case that prosecutors can decide that the evidence brought to them by police is deficient for arrest and prosecution isn’t warranted. They’re the critical deciders, not the police. But at least on the basis of the evidence suggested in press reports, it seems highly likely that a physical altercation took place, and that it was one that left this woman visibly bruised. And remember who the prosecutor is, Acting U.S. Attorney Ed Martin, the guy who’s been in charge of running interference for the Jan. 6th insurrectionists, is threatening to prosecute Chuck Schumer and said just today that he’s President Trump’s lawyer, “standing against entities like the AP that refuse to put America first.”

In other words, Martin is a thorough-going hack who is using his position as a purely partisan, personal agent of Donald Trump. Is it possible that that warrant was rejected — or if you look closely, was just ignored — because Mills is a sitting Republican congressman and Republicans only have a two vote margin in the House and are struggling to pass anything because of that margin?

Maybe?

This is pretty obvious.