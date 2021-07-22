Audit Stimulus

Remember how Arizona’s Maricopa County had to decertify and junk most of its election equipment because it had been compromised by the “audit” folks. Well, now the same thing has happened to a county in Pennsylvania.
|July 21, 2021 2:55 p.m.
The upshot of McCarthy’s decision to withdraw all his nominees from the Jan 6th committee is that the committee will…
|July 21, 2021 2:00 p.m.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s decision this morning to boot the two Jims from her January 6 select committee was quite…
|July 21, 2021 10:55 a.m.
I’ve had a slew of people asking me what’s behind the apparent about face on vaccination and COVID generally from…