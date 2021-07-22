Latest
Audit Stimulus

By
|
July 22, 2021 8:51 a.m.

Remember how Arizona’s Maricopa County had to decertify and junk most of its election equipment because it had been compromised by the “audit” folks. Well, now the same thing has happened to a county in Pennsylvania.

Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is editor and publisher of TPM.
