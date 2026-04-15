--FILE--Wind turbines whirl to generate electricity at a wind farm in Shanghai, China, 8 May 2011. China has agreed to stop subsidizing wind power companies that use home-made parts rather than imports, a spokeswoma...

--FILE--Wind turbines whirl to generate electricity at a wind farm in Shanghai, China, 8 May 2011. China has agreed to stop subsidizing wind power companies that use home-made parts rather than imports, a spokeswoman for the U.S. Trade Representatives office confirmed late on Monday (6 June 2011). The decision is a victory for the United Steelworkers union, which last year urged President Barack Obamas administration to challenge a swath of Chinese clean energy measures that it said violated World Trade Organization rules.

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