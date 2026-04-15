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--FILE--Wind turbines whirl to generate electricity at a wind farm in Shanghai, China, 8 May 2011. China has agreed to stop subsidizing wind power companies that use home-made parts rather than imports, a spokeswoma... --FILE--Wind turbines whirl to generate electricity at a wind farm in Shanghai, China, 8 May 2011. China has agreed to stop subsidizing wind power companies that use home-made parts rather than imports, a spokeswoman for the U.S. Trade Representatives office confirmed late on Monday (6 June 2011). The decision is a victory for the United Steelworkers union, which last year urged President Barack Obamas administration to challenge a swath of Chinese clean energy measures that it said violated World Trade Organization rules. MORE LESS

It’s not hard to look around America today and see signs of decay, corruption and decline. I thought of this yesterday when I saw this Semafor article on Egypt’s ambitious push to transition its electrical grid to renewables. The gist is that Egypt is trying to move from getting 10% to 45% of it electricity from renewables in two years. That’s a mind-bogglingly ambitious goal. But it’s not based on ideology or high-minded goals about limiting climate change or the situation you have in the U.S. where renewables — wind and solar — are somehow considered “woke.” Egypt doesn’t have that luxury, notwithstanding being geo-politically aligned with the major fossil fuel exporters. Fossil fuels are not only pricey, they make especially developing economies vulnerable to constant price shocks, whether it’s the Ukraine War, Iran War or the inflation spike coming out of COVID. Egypt is focused on wind power. And there’s no way to hit that ambitious two-year schedule without China, building China’s soft power and economic reach at the same time the U.S. seems determined to throw ours away.

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Josh Marshall is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
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