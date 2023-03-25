Latest
2 hours ago
Texas Has Been Spending Federal COVID Money On A Big Border Display Of Force
18 hours ago
Through A Year Of Drama, The Manhattan DA Investigating Trump Has Vowed To ‘Execute And Prosecute’
22 hours ago
Texas Legislators Propose Takeover Of Federal Immigration Enforcement
24 hours ago
Trump Ominously Invokes Violence on Truth Social Over Potential Indictment

Annual Sign Up Drive Around the Corner

By
|
March 25, 2023 10:38 a.m.
THE BACKCHANNEL
FREE EDITION
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.
NEW!
A FREE email newsletter from Josh Marshall An email newsletter from Josh Marshall

This is just a reminder that our annual TPM membership sign up drive is coming up soon. If you’re already a member, it’s an opportunity for us to thank you once again for being part of our team and making everything we do possible. If you haven’t signed up, please take the opportunity to do so during our drive. It’s pretty cheap to join for a Prime membership, not much more than the cost of one snazzy cup of coffee per month. You get access to every article we publish along with fewer ads. You also support our work, our place in the media ecosystem and you help us do even more of it. So during our drive we’re going to be talking about what we do, how we consistently punch above our weight as an organization and have the freedom to cut through a lot of the cant, unjustified assumptions and misbegotten and outdated rules we can happily violate.

As part of this I’m going to be asking existing members what makes TPM a must-read for them, where does TPM fit into the political news ecosystem for you. So look forward to thank. Thanks to existing members and if you’re considering joining please do so during our drive!

New!
Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter
Author Headshot
Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
Latest Editors' Blog
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: