Latest
37 mins ago
House Dems Target Trump’s Effort To Tilt The Playing Field For White GOP Voters
48 mins ago
DNC Committee Approves Rules Change To Allow Virtual Voting At Convention
2 hours ago
Reports: Grenell Declassifies Names Of Obama Officials On Flynn Case

Annals of Reopening

By
|
May 12, 2020 12:27 p.m.

The whole conversation about ‘reopening’ continues to presume growing public pressure to do so and to move faster than the country already is. But all the available evidence about public opinion suggests this isn’t the case. The smattering of public polls which have come out over the last month show the states with aggressive containment policies with sky high approval ratings for their governors and much lower ones for states that are moving quickly to end or loosen the lockdowns. Now a new poll from The Washington Post shows the pattern even more systematically and starkly.

Here’s the visual breakdown.

It’s remarkable how closely these numbers hew to containment policies. Almost the more containment, the higher the support and vice versa. Brian Kemp of Georgia is the most extreme example and the most aggressive on ‘reopening’. We shouldn’t read too much into these numbers. Public crises have rally round effects. But that really makes the point more clearly: aggressive reopening policies manage to break the normal tendency to rally around a governor or other leadership figure during a public crisis.

Key Coronavirus Crisis Links

Josh Marshall’s Twitter List of Trusted Experts (Epidemiologists, Researchers, Clinicians, Journalists, Government Agencies) providing reliable real-time information on the COVID-19 Crisis.
COVID-19 Tracking Project (updated data on testing and infections in the U.S.).
IHME Projections Site (COVID-19 epidemic model which has become the canonical model for many states and hospitals.)
Johns Hopkins Global COVID-19 Survey (most up to date numbers globally and for countries around the world).
Worldometers.info (extensive source of information and data visualizations on COVID-19 Crisis — discussion of data here).
Author Headshot
Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is editor and publisher of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
More In Edblog
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer:
SPECIAL DEAL FOR PAST TPM MEMBERS
40% OFF AN ANNUAL PRIME MEMBERSHIP
REJOIN FOR JUST $30
REJOIN FOR JUST $30