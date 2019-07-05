Latest
edblog

And There It Is

By
July 5, 2019 7:51 pm

Just wanted to be sure everyone saw the part of President Trump’s impromptu press conference where he said openly what his administration (both generally and specifically to the Supreme Court) has denied for months: that they want a citizenship question on the census to help with redistricting.

