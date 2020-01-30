Latest
12 mins ago
Trump Team Declares Biden Is The One Who Should Be Impeached!
6 hours ago
Parnas’ Disclosure To House Intel Committee Throws Wrench Into Criminal Case
on February 15, 2018 in Washington, DC.
6 hours ago
Bipartisan Question Leads To ‘Startling Admission’ From Trump’s Legal Team

Alexander: He Did It But It Doesn’t Matter

Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-TN) talks with reporters shortly before GOP efforts to repeal Obamacare collapse oni Thursday, July 27, 2017. (Photo By Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call via AP Images)
By
|
January 30, 2020 11:23 p.m.
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

What is most significant, telling in Sen. Alexander’s statement rejecting witnesses and evidence is really not the part on witnesses. I’m shocked that so many people were thinking there was actually a chance he was going to support holding a real trial. In his tweet storm he writes, straightforwardly enough, that “there is no need for more evidence to prove something that has already been proven and that does not meet the U.S. Constitution’s high bar for an impeachable offense.” He’s willing to stipulate to all the claims. So really, what is the point of witnesses?

It’s as though he’s entering a pleas of nolo contendere on behalf of the President and stating that the offense simply doesn’t matter. He is willing to stipulate to all the House Manager’s factual claims. They just don’t matter. He later says that Trump’s action were “inappropriate” and no more. It is really as simple as this: he did it but it doesn’t matter.

Author Headshot
Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is editor and publisher of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
More In Edblog
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Senior Newswriter:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: