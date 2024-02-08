About Right

I don’t know the precise timing and angle. But I fully agree this is worth going on offense. I hadn’t focused enough on the claim the President didn’t remember when his son died. Personal, gratuitous, callous, denigrating, almost certainly not true. From a longtime TPM Reader …

First off, Merrick Galrland is a disastrously bad AG. He has appointed special counsels he never should have. And he had no business allowing a report to be released that violated DOJ guidelines. Most of all, his two years of fruitless propitiatory delay moving on the elite insurrectionists has America and the world on the doorstep of disaster.

Biden needs to get out there tonight or tomorrow and focus on Hurs outrageous statement that he forgot the date of Beaus death. Say, yes, I have an hard time of thinking about his death, anything more than our time together as he died and often cannot put a date on it. That was a blur for me except seeing him and speaking our last words. Nail this guy. Also say he sat for the interview right after Oct 7 and should not have done it, because he was thinking all the time about the US and human responses to that. Go out there. Do not call unfair, fight back and make him look bad!

All of the rest of us should say all this too.

American liberals are nice guy sleepwalking into fascism.