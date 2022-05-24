Where Things Stand: Abbott Says 14 Children And One Teacher Killed In School Shooting

Just days after New York state was rocked by a devastating mass shooting in Buffalo where 10 people were killed by a white gunman, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) confirmed this afternoon that more than a dozen children were murdered in a school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

A lone 18-year-old gunman abandoned his vehicle and entered Robb Elementary School just before noon with a handgun, Abbott said at a news conference this afternoon. Authorities believe the suspected shooter may have also had a rifle.

“He shot and killed horrifically, incomprehensibly, 14 students and killed a teacher,” Abbott said.

The suspected gunman is also dead, Abbott said. The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District’s chief of police, Pete Arredondo, told reporters this afternoon that several other children and adults were injured in the attack. At least two children were confirmed dead at the scene and others were transported to the local hospital. Hospital officials said earlier Tuesday afternoon that several other children were being treated in the emergency room there.

Newsletters Get TPM in your inbox, twice weekly. Subscribe The Franchise Monday evenings What you need to know about voting rights and democracy in America The Weekender Saturday mornings All the best parts of TPM, in Weekend Mode 😎 By signing up, you agree to TPM's terms of use and privacy policy Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful.

“At this point the investigation is leading to tell us that the suspect did act alone during this heinous crime,” Chief Arredondo said, according to the New York Times.

There were two days left in Robb Elementary’s school year.

The White House said the President has been briefed on the attack. He’s currently flying back to the U.S. from Japan and will address the nation at 8:15 p.m ET.

“His prayers are with the families impacted by this awful event, and he will speak this evening when he arrives back at the White House,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

As the Times and others have noted, the National Rifle Association is planning to hold its annual gathering in Houston this Friday. Former President Trump and Abbott are scheduled to address the conference.

The Best Of TPM Today

Here’s what you should read this evening:

In case you missed it from Matt Shuham last night: Leading GOP Candidates For Michigan Guv Could Be Disqualified Over Wave of Fraudulent Signatures

And more here: The Signature Forgery Scandal That’s Scrambling Michigan Politics

GOP Tries To Shut Down McCormick’s Lawsuit Over Ballots In Razor-Thin Senate Race

Charges Filed In Gaetz-Linked Florida Ghost Candidate Scheme

Trump Reminds Everyone That He Supports Perdue

Yesterday’s Most Read Story

Leading GOP Candidates For Michigan Guv Could Be Disqualified Over Wave of Fraudulent Signatures — Matt Shuham

What We Are Reading

State rep. floats mandatory vasectomies for all boys as his state nears nation’s strictest abortion law — Brian Linder

Insurrectionists May Be Barred From Office, Court Rules — Bloomberg Law

Clarence and Ginni Thomas Are Telling Us Exactly How the 2024 Coup Will Go Down — Dahlia Lithwick and Mark Joseph Stern