A Good Read

By
|
July 2, 2023 1:29 p.m.
The New Yorker has a marvelous – in both sense of the word – piece out this morning about the doomed OceanGate submersible. Reporter Ben Taub gained access to new materials. It puts to rest whatever possibility there might still be that the criticisms of the safety of the Titan craft might be some form of Monday morning quarterbacking. Everyone with experience in submersibles who made contact with this thing was sure it was a death trap. Taub has the receipts, the contemporaneous whistle blowing documents, the lawyers tasked with gagging them. An amazing and terrible story.

Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
