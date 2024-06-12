Latest
9 hours ago
Quiet, Boys: Where Are the Proud Boys?
1 day ago
Mesa County is Still Reeling From Election-Denying County Clerk Tina Peters
2 days ago
The Trump Campaign Has Made A Deal With An Online ‘Propaganda’ Network
5 days ago
Justice Clarence Thomas Acknowledges He Should Have Disclosed Free Trips From Billionaire Donor

A Favor and a Question

By
|
June 12, 2024 11:42 a.m.
Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter

I wanted to ask you a question for a project I’m putting together: Do you have a favorite Editors’ Blog post? This isn’t one of those things where you have to choose a single one. There are going on 24 years of posts in the Editors’ Blog. So I’m curious to hear from readers if there are particular ones that stand out or that you found memorable or anything else like that over that period. One, none, five — any number is fine. If there are ones that come to mind, can you drop me a line at the regular TPM email address — talk (at) talkingpointsmemo dot com — and just put in the subject line “Editor’s Blog,” or something like that?

You don’t need to know the title. For the first eight or nine years they didn’t even have titles.

Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter
Author Headshot
Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
Latest Editors' Blog
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: