A Different Take On Jamaal Bowman, Israel & NY-16

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 22: U.S. Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY), U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) attend a rally at St. Mary's Park on June 22, 2024 in the Bronx borough of New Y...

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 22: U.S. Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY), U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) attend a rally at St. Mary's Park on June 22, 2024 in the Bronx borough of New York City. Supporters gathered three days before New York's primary elections as incumbent Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) attempts to retain his seat in a heated primary race. (Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)

MORE

LESS