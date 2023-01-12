Where Things Stand: 2020 Biden Electors In Michigan Sue The Phony Trump Slate

This lawsuit comes just a few days after Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel also announced she was opening an investigation into the sham Trump electors. Nessel initially referred the matter to the DOJ but decided to open her own investigation after the House Jan. 6 committee released its report.

The new suit was filed in Michigan’s Kent County Circuit Court by three electors for President Joe Biden in the 2020 election. Blake Mazurek, Robin Smith and Timothy Smith are suing the 16 Republicans in the state who submitted the paperwork claiming that Donald Trump had won the state in 2020 and that they were his electors. As we all know by now, Trump didn’t win Michigan (in fact he lost it by three percentage points), but it was one of the key battleground states that he and his allies targeted in their attempts to overturn the election.

The Biden electors want $25,000 in damages and for a judge to declare that the “fake elector scheme was illegal under Michigan law,” according to local news outlets The Detroit News and The Detroit Metro Times.

“Plaintiffs suffered humiliation, mental anguish and stress as a result of being cast in the false light created by defendants’ election fraud and lies,” the lawsuit says, adding that the fake Trump electors’ “scheme attempted to subvert the sacred right of qualified voters in Michigan, enshrined in the state Constitution, to have their votes counted.”

One of the Biden electors, Mazurek, posted a thread on Twitter explaining why they decided to sue:

Today, I along with two other 2020 Michigan Electors for President Joseph Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris filed a civil lawsuit in Kent County 17th Circuit Court against the 16 spurious electors for election fraud. 1/ — Blake Mazurek (@hops68) January 12, 2023

We’ll keep an eye on this and other efforts to hold the 2020 coup doers accountable as they come.

