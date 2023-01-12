Warren Gets Behind Porter In Her 2024 Senate Bid

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) endorsed Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA) on Thursday, two days after Porter launched her 2024 Senate campaign in California.

“I’m really excited to endorse Katie Porter to be the next Senator from California,” Warren said in a video posted to Twitter.

Even as a young student in my consumer law class, @KatiePorterOC showed a deep-down commitment to making a difference in people’s lives. Since then, she’s taken on Wall Street and giant corporations that cheat families. She delivers. And I’m very happy to endorse her for Senate. pic.twitter.com/XU8TAHXMAu — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) January 12, 2023

“Katie was my student in consumer law and she saw how giant corporations rig the rules to hurt families. Katie was determined to make a difference and that is exactly what she’s done,” said Warren, who was one of Porter’s professors while she was a student at Harvard Law School.

“Katie delivers for California. She is smart and she has a backbone made out of steel. She fights for all our rights. We need her and her whiteboard in the United States Senate,” Warren added.

Porter announced Tuesday that she’s running for Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s seat. Feinstein is expected to step down after completing her term. But Porter’s campaign announcement comes before the longtime senator made an official announcement on whether she’ll seek another term.

The 89-year-old, who has fought for gun control, civil rights, and abortion access is a trailblazer who served in the Senate since 1992. She has recently faced questions about her cognitive health, leading many to assume she will be stepping away soon.

“Everyone is of course welcome to throw their hat in the ring, and I will make an announcement concerning my plans for 2024 at the appropriate time,” Feinstein said in a statement Tuesday. “Right now I’m focused on ensuring California has all the resources it needs to cope with the devastating storms slamming the state and leaving more than a dozen dead.”

The race for Feinstein’s seat is expected to be crowded, r as multiple Democrats’ names have already been floated as potential candidates. On Wednesday, Rep. Barbara Lee (D-CA) reportedly told lawmakers she is also running for the same seat in a closed-door Congressional Black Caucus meeting.