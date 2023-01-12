Latest
Warren Gets Behind Porter In Her 2024 Senate Bid

UNITED STATES - JUNE 22: Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., listens to Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testify during the Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee hearing titled The Semiannual Monetary Policy Report to Congress, in Hart Building on Wednesday, June 22, 2022. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)
By
|
January 12, 2023 10:37 a.m.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) endorsed Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA) on Thursday, two days after Porter launched her 2024 Senate campaign in California.

“I’m really excited to endorse Katie Porter to be the next Senator from California,” Warren said in a video posted to Twitter. 

“Katie was my student in consumer law and she saw how giant corporations rig the rules to hurt families. Katie was determined to make a difference and that is exactly what she’s done,” said Warren, who was one of Porter’s professors while she was a student at Harvard Law School. 

“Katie delivers for California. She is smart and she has a backbone made out of steel. She fights for all our rights. We need her and her whiteboard in the United States Senate,” Warren added.

Porter announced Tuesday that she’s running for Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s seat. Feinstein is expected to step down after completing her term. But Porter’s campaign announcement comes before the longtime senator made an official announcement on whether she’ll seek another term.

The 89-year-old, who has fought for gun control, civil rights, and abortion access is a trailblazer who served in the Senate since 1992. She has recently faced questions about her cognitive health, leading many to assume she will be stepping away soon.

“Everyone is of course welcome to throw their hat in the ring, and I will make an announcement concerning my plans for 2024 at the appropriate time,” Feinstein said in a statement Tuesday. “Right now I’m focused on ensuring California has all the resources it needs to cope with the devastating storms slamming the state and leaving more than a dozen dead.”
The race for Feinstein’s seat is expected to be crowded, r as multiple Democrats’ names have already been floated as potential candidates. On Wednesday, Rep. Barbara Lee (D-CA) reportedly told lawmakers she is also running for the same seat in a closed-door Congressional Black Caucus meeting.

Emine Yücel
Emine Yücel is a national political reporter for TPM. A native of Istanbul, Turkey, Emine has worked as a politics production assistant for PBS’ Washington Week and NewsHour Weekend and a news assistant for NPR’s Investigations Team. She double majored in African American studies and Neuroscience at Northwestern University, where she also competed on the varsity fencing team. She later received her master’s degree in Social Justice and Investigative Reporting from the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern.
