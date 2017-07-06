TPM World News

Qatar Airways Joins Etihad, Emirates In Getting Off US Laptop Ban List

PIN-IT
Michael Probst/AP
By Jon Gambrell Published July 6, 2017 1:05 pm
Views

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Qatar Airways joined two other major long-haul Gulf carriers on Thursday in getting off a U.S. ban on laptops and large electronics in airplane cabins, despite facing logistical challenges amid the country’s diplomatic dispute with several Arab nations.

Doha-based Qatar Airways, Abu Dhabi-based Etihad, Dubai-based Emirates and Istanbul-based Turkish Airlines all have put security procedures in place to satisfy American authorities. U.S. officials instituted the ban in March across 10 Middle East cities over concerns Islamic State fighters and other extremists could hide bombs inside of laptops.

Qatar Airways said that with “immediate effect, all personal electronic devices can be carried on board all departures from Hamad International Airport to destinations in the United States.” Hamad in Doha is the hub of Qatar Airways.

“Safety and security are always our highest priority,” Qatar Airways CEO Akbar al-Baker said in a statement. “They are expressed throughout all of our corporate values and must never be compromised.”

The airline did not respond to questions about its new procedures. Michael England, a spokesman for the U.S. Transportation Security Administration, said Qatar Airways had been removed from the ban list, but declined to elaborate on what it did to satisfy American concerns.

The U.S. laptop ban still applies to nonstop U.S.-bound flights from six airports in Amman, Jordan; Kuwait City; Cairo; Jeddah and Riyadh, Saudi Arabia; and Casablanca, Morocco. Saudi Arabian Airlines has said it hopes to be off the ban list “on or before July 19.”

While Gulf airlines have not commented on security procedures, Turkish officials say they use CT scanners to take cross-section images of electronics just before passengers board airplanes heading to the U.S. Istanbul airport now also restricts U.S.-bound flights to two departure gates, apparently for better security.

Etihad, the flag carrier of the United Arab Emirates, already has a U.S. Customs and Border Protection facility at its Abu Dhabi hub that allows passengers to clear screening they’d otherwise have to go through when landing in America.

There is a precedent for concern over laptops being used as bombs. Somalia’s al-Qaida-linked al-Shabaab said it planted a bomb inside a laptop-like device that exploded on a plane leaving Mogadishu in February 2016, killing only the bomber.

However, the security concerns also come amid a wider dispute between Gulf airlines and American carriers, which accuse the Middle East airlines of flooding the market with flights while receiving billions of dollars of unfair government subsidies. The Gulf carriers all vigorously deny that.

The laptop ban, coupled with the Trump administration’s travel ban on six predominantly Muslim countries, has hurt Middle Eastern airlines. Emirates, the region’s biggest, said it slashed 20 percent of its flights to America in the wake of the restrictions.

Meanwhile, Qatar Airways has seen its flight paths over many of its neighbors cut off since Bahrain, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the UAE cut diplomatic ties to Qatar on June 5. The airline has since been putting more flights over Iranian and Turkish airspace while appealing to a United Nations agency overseeing air travel to reopen those routes. Qatar Airways also has announced it wants to buy 10 percent of American Airlines, which would cost about $2.4 billion and possibly further open the U.S. market to the carrier.

Qatar’s foreign minister on Wednesday said he didn’t believe Qatar Airway’s delay in getting off the laptop ban list had anything to do with the dispute.

“This is an ongoing process and I think irrelevant to the entire” political crisis, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said in London.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Report: Trump Couldn't Find A Hamburg Hotel Room In Time For G20 Summit 5 minutes ago

President Donald Trump apparently waited too long to book a hotel room for the G20...

19 AGs Sue DeVos, Claim She Sided With For-Profit Colleges By Delaying Rule 50 minutes ago

Eighteen states and the District of Columbia on Thursday filed suit against the Department...

Senate Dems Urge Trump To Press Putin On Russian Meddling When They Meet about 1 hours ago

Senate Democrats on Thursday urged President Donald Trump to press Russian President Vladimir Putin...

Eric Trump: Everything Is Awesome, But Media Only Covers ‘Garbage’ about 2 hours ago

Following in his father’s footsteps, first son Eric Trump blasted the media on Thursday...

Schiff Criticizes Trump For Casting Doubt On Russian Election Meddling about 2 hours ago

The ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee slammed President Donald Trump on Thursday...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.