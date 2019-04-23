Latest
14 mins ago
Brian Kilmeade Indignant Over Buttigieg’s Jabs At Tucker Carlson, Laura Ingraham
35 mins ago
Border Agent Called Immigrants ‘Subhuman Sh*t,’ Almost Ran Migrant Over
47 mins ago
Coons: ‘Many’ GOPers ‘Privately’ Agree With Amash On Trump Obstruction
world-news

Netanyahu Wants To Name A New Golan Heights Settlement After Trump

Alex Wong/Getty Images North America
By Associated Press
April 23, 2019 11:38 am

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he wants to name a new settlement in the Golan Heights after President Donald Trump out of gratitude for the White House’s recognition of Israeli sovereignty over the territory.

Netanyahu was touring the Golan Heights on Tuesday and said there was a “need to express our appreciation” to the president. He says he will advance “a resolution calling for a new community on the Golan Heights named after President Donald J. Trump.”

Last month Trump officially recognized Israeli sovereignty over the territory it captured from Syria in the 1967 Mideast War.

Israel annexed the mountain plateau in 1981, a move unrecognized by most of the international community. An estimated 20,000 Israelis live in Golan Heights settlements, which most of the international community considers illegal.

More World-news
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
Senior News Editor:
Assistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Senior Political Correspondent:
Senior Editor:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor for Prime & Special Projects:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: