TPM World News

South Korea: North Korea Fires Ballistic Missile Towards Sea

PIN-IT
A man watches a TV screen showing a local news program reporting on North Korea's missiles with an image of North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un at the Seoul Train Station in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017. Three North Korea short-range ballistic missiles failed on Saturday, U.S. military officials said, which, if true, would be a temporary setback to Pyongyang's rapid nuclear and missile expansion. The banners read "South Korean Presidential Office, National Security Director Chung Eui-yong chaired a National Security Council meeting." (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
Lee Jin-man/AP
By Associated Press Published August 28, 2017 5:35 pm
Views

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea fired an unidentified projectile from its capital Pyongyang that flew over Japan, officials said, an especially aggressive test-flight that will rattle an already anxious region.

Seoul’s Joint Chiefs of Staff on Tuesday said the South Korean and U.S. militaries were analyzing the launch and didn’t immediately confirm how far the projectile traveled. Japanese officials said the missile flew over the northern Japanese island of Hokkaido and landed in the Pacific Ocean. There was no damage to ships or anything else reported. Japan’s NHK TV said the missile separated into three parts.

The launch comes days after the North fired what was assessed as three short-range ballistic missiles into the sea and a month after its second flight test of an intercontinental ballistic missile, which analysts say could reach deep into the U.S. mainland when perfected.

North Korea typically reacts with anger to U.S.-South Korean military drills, which are happening now, often staging weapons tests and releasing threats to Seoul and Washington in its state-controlled media. But animosity is higher than usual following threats by U.S. President Donald Trump to unleash “fire and fury” on the North, and Pyongyang’s stated plan to consider firing some of its missiles toward Guam.

Pyongyang regularly argues that the U.S.-South Korean military exercises are an invasion rehearsal. The allies say they are defensive and meant to counter North Korean aggression.

North Korea’s U.N. ambassador, Ja Song Nam, wrote recently that the exercises are “provocative and aggressive” when the Korean peninsula is “like a time bomb.”

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Trump Concedes US 'May Fund' Border Wall But Mexico Will 'Ultimately' Pay about 1 hours ago

President Donald Trump on Monday conceded that the United States may fund his proposed wall on...

Trump Pledges Texas Will Get Recovery Funding Despite His Shutdown Threat about 1 hours ago

President Donald Trump on Monday pledged that Texas will get recovery funding in the...

Trump Says He Might Visit Texas Twice Amid Destruction By Harvey about 2 hours ago

President Donald Trump on Monday said he may make two visits to Texas amid...

WATCH LIVE: Trump Holds Presser With Finnish President At 4:20 PM ET about 2 hours ago

President Donald Trump is scheduled to hold a joint press conference with Finnish President Sauli...

WV Man Wanted Trump Camp To Discuss 'Christian Values' With Russian Officials about 2 hours ago

A West Virginia man contacted a top Trump aide last summer to try to...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.