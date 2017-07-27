TPM World News

Israeli Police, Palestinians Clash At Reopening Of Jerusalem Shrine

Officers from Hamas national security force chant Islamic slogans while holding their rifles up during a parade against Israeli arrangements in the contested Jerusalem shrine, in front of the Palestinian Legislative Council in Gaza City, Wednesday, July 26, 2017. A senior Muslim official in Jerusalem said Wednesday that worshippers would not return to the contested shrine until Israel removes the new railings and cameras it installed after a deadly attack there. (AP Photo/Adel Hana)
Adel Hana/AP
By Associated Press Published July 27, 2017 11:50 am
JERUSALEM (AP) — Clashes have erupted between Israeli police and Palestinians worshippers at a contested Jerusalem shrine, shortly after the site reopened following an 11-day Muslim prayer boycott.

Police fired tear gas and rubber bullets on Thursday as Palestinians threw stones inside the walled compound that is holy to Muslims and Jews.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said 37 Palestinians were hurt, including some by rubber bullets and beatings. It said several people suffered broken bones.

Israeli police say the police responded after stones were thrown at officers at the gates to the site.

The Red Crescent said tensions arose when Israeli troops closed one of the gates to the compound as large numbers of worshippers tried to enter.

The shrine had been at the center of an Israeli-Palestinian standoff over recent Israeli security installations at the site. Israel has removed the devices.

