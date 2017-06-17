Poll Shows Ossoff's Lead Over Handel Narrow Slightly In Georgia House Race

A new poll released by WSB-TV on Friday night showed Democrat Jon Ossoff’s lead over Karen Handel Shrink slightly in the special election to fill an open U.S. House seat in Georgia.

Ossoff led Handel by 1.7 points, 49.7-48, among likely voters in the poll conducted by Landmark Communications. In the last WSB-TV/Landmark poll released last week, Ossoff led Handel by 2.5 points.

The poll released on Friday surveyed 800 likely voters on June 15 with a margin of error plus or minus 3.46 percentage points.