TPM News

Harvey Weinstein Gets Lifetime Ban From Producers Guild

PIN-IT
Remy de la Mauviniere/AP
By Associated Press Published October 31, 2017 6:52 am
Views

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on Harvey Weinstein allegations:

7:40 p.m.

Harvey Weinstein has been banned for life from the producers guild.

The Producers Guild of America announced Monday that Weinstein had resigned his membership, and the group opted to impose a lifetime ban on him. The guild called it an unprecedented step.

The guild’s board of directors had previously voted unanimously earlier this month to initiate termination proceedings against Weinstein.

Dozens of women, including actresses Angelina Jolie and Gwyneth Paltrow, have accused Weinstein of sexual harassment, while several others have accused the Oscar winner of raping them.

Weinstein’s representative Sallie Hofmeister has said the producer denies all allegations of non-consensual sex.

___

6:35 p.m.

The New York Times is reporting new sexual abuse allegations against Harvey Weinstein, including incidents dating back to the 1970s and a financial settlement the paper says the producer reached with a dancer in the 2000s.

A story published Monday included the accounts of four new accusers, including a woman, Hope Exiner d’Amore who told the paper Weinstein raped her in a hotel room in the late 1970s during a work trip. Cynthia Burr, who had background roles in “Scarface” and “Lethal Weapon 2,” accused Weinstein of forcing her to perform oral sex on him in the hallway.

Weinstein’s representative Sallie Hofmeister repeated a statement that Mr. Weinstein denies all allegations of non-consensual sex.

The paper also reported allegations by dancer Ashley Matthau, who says Weinstein accosted her in a hotel room in Puerto Rico while she was filming “Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights” in 2004. The paper reported she reached a $100,000 settlement with Weinstein after hiring a lawyer and being threatened by Weinstein’s attorney with having her name dragged through the mud.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Reports: Facebook Says 126M People May Have Seen Russian Firm's Content about 13 hours ago

Facebook will tell lawmakers that approximately 126 million people may have seen content generated and...

Report: Manafort, Clovis Are Unnamed Officials In Papadopoulos' Court Docs about 13 hours ago

News Monday that former Trump campaign adviser George Papadopoulos had pleaded guilty to lying...

James Comey Subtweets Manafort Using Quote From His Favorite Theologian about 15 hours ago

Grant him the serenity to accept the things he cannot change; courage to change...

WSJ: FBI Probing Whitefish Energy's Now-Canceled Contract In Puerto Rico about 16 hours ago

The FBI is investigating Whitefish Energy Holdings’ now-canceled contract with the Puerto Rico Electric...

Grassley On Mueller Indictments: 'Good To See' Dept. Of Justice Enforce FARA about 16 hours ago

Senate Judiciary Committee chairman Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) on Monday said the indictment of...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.