What the ‘Federal Invasion’ of Minneapolis Looks Like on the Ground: Photos

Minneapolis is in the midst of what local leaders are calling a “federal invasion.” In the days since an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer fatally shot 37-year-old resident Renee Good, reports have surfaced of a woman being dragged from her car while on her way to a routine appointment at the Traumatic Brain Injury Center. A Venezuelan man was shot in the leg by an ICE agent. A family of eight reported being teargassed on their way home from their son’s basketball game, causing a 6 month old to fall unconscious.
In the Trump administration’s telling, these incidents are all the fault of protesters, who are getting in ICE’s way. His supporters are generally in lockstep with the administration, echoing claims that Good was a “domestic terrorist” and that the images coming out of Minneapolis show protesters impeding law enforcement.
But many Americans are disturbed by what they’re seeing: seemingly indiscriminate violence being enacted by ICE and Customs and Border Protection agents against immigrants and U.S. citizens alike. The flood of photos and footage out of Minneapolis is having a real impact on public perceptions of the agency and what’s happening in the city.
Several new polls show declining approval for ICE, with one YouGov/Economist survey finding that more Americans now want to abolish the agency versus oppose doing so. Americans across the political spectrum also overwhelmingly support people’s ability to capture these scenes firsthand. A YouGov/ACLU poll published on Jan. 15 found that 84% of respondents “agree that people have the right to safely observe, record, and document ICE activities in public (including 96% of Democrats, 90% of Independents, and 73% of Republicans).” The Trump administration is trying to counter with its own version of events, encouraging ICE agents to record protesters, posting clips of raids to X, and reportedly using private data to track advocates and observers, even following them to their homes.
Journalists and photographers are doing invaluable work documenting scenes from the chaos. Many, including Tim Evans, David Guttenfelder and Jack Califano, are posting that work to social media, where it has traveled far and wide.
Below, we share a selection of photos documenting the past week in Minneapolis.
Allegra Kirkland
is TPM's deputy editor for audience and strategy, based in New York. She returned to TPM after six years at Teen Vogue, where she served as the Politics Director, overseeing all aspects of the team's political coverage.