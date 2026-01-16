What the ‘Federal Invasion’ of Minneapolis Looks Like on the Ground: Photos

Minneapolis is in the midst of what local leaders are calling a “federal invasion.” In the days since an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer fatally shot 37-year-old resident Renee Good, reports have surfaced of a woman being dragged from her car while on her way to a routine appointment at the Traumatic Brain Injury Center. A Venezuelan man was shot in the leg by an ICE agent. A family of eight reported being teargassed on their way home from their son’s basketball game, causing a 6 month old to fall unconscious.

In the Trump administration’s telling, these incidents are all the fault of protesters, who are getting in ICE’s way. His supporters are generally in lockstep with the administration, echoing claims that Good was a “domestic terrorist” and that the images coming out of Minneapolis show protesters impeding law enforcement.

But many Americans are disturbed by what they’re seeing: seemingly indiscriminate violence being enacted by ICE and Customs and Border Protection agents against immigrants and U.S. citizens alike. The flood of photos and footage out of Minneapolis is having a real impact on public perceptions of the agency and what’s happening in the city.

Several new polls show declining approval for ICE, with one YouGov/Economist survey finding that more Americans now want to abolish the agency versus oppose doing so. Americans across the political spectrum also overwhelmingly support people’s ability to capture these scenes firsthand. A YouGov/ACLU poll published on Jan. 15 found that 84% of respondents “agree that people have the right to safely observe, record, and document ICE activities in public (including 96% of Democrats, 90% of Independents, and 73% of Republicans).” The Trump administration is trying to counter with its own version of events, encouraging ICE agents to record protesters, posting clips of raids to X, and reportedly using private data to track advocates and observers, even following them to their homes.

Journalists and photographers are doing invaluable work documenting scenes from the chaos. Many, including Tim Evans, David Guttenfelder and Jack Califano, are posting that work to social media, where it has traveled far and wide.

Below, we share a selection of photos documenting the past week in Minneapolis.

Federal agents deploy tear gas as residents protest a federal agent-involved shooting during an immigration enforcement operation in Minneapolis, Minnesota, United States on January 14, 2026. The protest comes after a federal agent-involved shooting during immigration enforcement, exactly one week after a federal agent shot and killed 37-year-old Renee Good. (Photo by Madison Thorn/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Residents gather after a federal office shot a Venezuelan man. The Trump administration has sent a reported 2,000-plus federal agents into the area. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Federal agents deploy tear gas and pepper balls against community members during a protest on Jan. 14. (Photo by Mostafa Bassim/Anadolu via Getty Images)

People take part in an anti-ICE protest outside Bishop Henry Whipple Federal Building in Minneapolis on Jan. 15, 2026. (Photo by Mostafa Bassim/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Businesses boarded up in parts of Minneapolis display posters of Renee Nicole Good on plywood-covered windows following her fatal shooting by an ICE agent. (Photo by Kerem YUCEL / AFP via Getty Images)

Federal law enforcement agents take a person who was standing in a residential neighborhood into custody when he was unable to produce citizenship documentation on Jan. 12, 2026 in Minneapolis. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

ICE agents pin a man to the ground after protestors confronted them as they arrested two people from a residence on Jan. 13, 2026 in Minneapolis. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

A federal officer breaks the window of U.S. citizen Aliya Rahman as they begin the process of removing her from her vehicle. Officers detained Rahman, who said she was disabled and heading to a doctor’s appointment. (Photo by Octavio JONES/AFP via Getty Images).

Community members protest against the ongoing Immigration Enforcement Operation in Minneapolis. (Photo by Mostafa Bassim/Anadolu via Getty Images)

A Border Patrol Agent scans the face of a driver as they stop and question him in the street during an Immigration Enforcement Operation in Minneapolis. (Photo by Mostafa Bassim/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Hundreds of students and allies gather in front of the Minnesota State Capitol to protest the ongoing Immigration Enforcement Operations in Minnesota and to denounce the killing of Renee Good on Jan. 14, 2026. (Photo by Mostafa Bassim/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Demonstrators protest outside of the Whipple federal building on Jan. 15, 2026 in Minneapolis. (Photo by Madison Thorn/Anadolu via Getty Images)

A poster featuring the likeness of Renee Good hangs alongside pictures of other homicide victims near a memorial to Good on Jan. 15, 2026 in Minneapolis. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)