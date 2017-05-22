TPM News

Supreme Court Strikes Down 2 NC Congressional Districts

A view of the Supreme Court from the dome on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2016. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Susan Walsh/AP
By Associated Press Published May 22, 2017 10:38 am
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has struck down two congressional districts in North Carolina because race played too large a role in their creation.

The justices ruled Monday that Republicans who controlled the state legislature and governor’s office in 2011 placed too many African-Americans in the two districts. The result was to weaken African-American voting strength elsewhere in North Carolina.

Both districts have since been redrawn and the state conducted elections under the new congressional map in 2016.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

