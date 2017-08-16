TPM News

Lincoln Memorial Vandalized With Spray-Painted Anti-Law Message

The Lincoln Memorial is seen in the early morning light on the National Mall in Washington, Friday, June 30, 2017. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Carolyn Kaster/AP
By Associated Press Published August 16, 2017 10:21 am
WASHINGTON (AP) — The National Park Service says someone used red spray paint to scrawl an anti-law message on the Lincoln Memorial in Washington.

The Park Service says the vandalism took place early Tuesday morning. A photo released by the service shows an expletive followed by the word “law” scrawled on the inside of one of the memorial’s columns.

Workers are using a “gel-type architectural paint stripper safe for use on historic stone” to remove the graffiti. They say treatments will be applied until all evidence of the paint is gone.

The U.S. Park Police is urging anyone with information on the vandalism to contact them.

