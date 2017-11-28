TPM News

Judge Rules In Favor Of Trump, Mulvaney Over Fate Of Consumer Watchdog

PIN-IT
Budget Director Mick Mulvaney speaks to the media during the daily press briefing at the White House, Tuesday, May 2, 2017, in Washington. Mulvaney discussed the border wall. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Andrew Harnik/AP
By Associated Press Published November 28, 2017 5:14 pm
Views

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge has ruled in favor of President Trump in his effort to appoint the acting head of nation’s top financial watchdog agency, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

In a ruling from the bench Tuesday afternoon, Judge Timothy Kelly declined to stop on an emergency basis the president from putting in place Mick Mulvaney, currently the White House’s budget director. In doing so, Kelly ruled against Leandra English, the CFPB’s deputy director. English had requested an emergency restraining order to stop Mulvaney from becoming the acting director of the bureau.

The leadership of the bureau had been thrown into chaos over the weekend after its permanent director, Richard Cordray, resigned and appointed English as his successor. Both Mulvaney and English claimed to be the rightful acting director.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Garrison Keillor Axed From Minnesota Public Radio Over Impropriety Allegations 24 minutes ago

Garrison Keillor, the former host of the wildly popular public radio program “A Prarie...

NYT Editorial Board Uses Twitter To Urge Readers To Call Senators About Tax Bill 35 minutes ago

The New York Times' editorial board on Wednesday used the paper's opinion Twitter account...

WH Defends Trump Reposting Anti-Muslim Videos: 'The Threat Is Real' about 1 hours ago

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Wednesday defended President Donald Trump retweeting anti-Muslim videos...

Report: Trump Considers Boosting Roy Moore From Afar about 2 hours ago

While President Donald Trump has been careful to not explicitly endorse Alabama Senate Republican...

New York Times Met With Matt Lauer Accuser Monday Afternoon about 2 hours ago

The woman who filed a complaint with NBC News against Matt Lauer on Monday...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nicole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.