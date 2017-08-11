House Freedom Caucus Wants Fresh Health Care Repeal Vote

WASHINGTON (AP) — Hard-line conservatives are trying to force a fresh House vote this fall on erasing much of President Barack Obama’s health care law without an immediate replacement.

The effort by the House Freedom Caucus seems to have little chance of passing Congress.

But it could give conservatives a chance to call attention to Republican lawmakers who’ve pledged over the years to tear down Obama’s law but haven’t voted to do so with Donald Trump in the White House.

The Republican-led Senate turned down a similar repeal-only bill last month.

The conservatives filed a petition Friday calling for a House vote. For that to happen, they must collect signatures of 218 lawmakers, a majority. That seems like an uphill task.