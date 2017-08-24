TPM News

Conway: Trump To ‘Stick To Building Wall’ Even If Gov’t Has To Shut Down

Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway speaks with a reporter at the White House, Monday, July 10, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon/AP
By Associated Press Published August 24, 2017 9:32 am
WASHINGTON (AP) — White House counselor Kellyanne Conway says President Donald Trump will keep fighting for his promised border wall, after the president threatened a government shutdown over the issue.

Speaking on Fox News’ “Fox & Friends” Thursday, Conway says Trump is “going to stick to building that wall and he wants the money to pay for it.” She adds: “anybody who is surprised by that has not been paying attention for two years.”

At a rally Tuesday, Trump said: “If we have to close down our government, we’re building that wall.”

Conway says it is up to Congress to work with Trump.

The House has already passed a spending bill with funding for the wall. But the measure faces an uncertain future in the Senate, where Democrats and moderates have greater sway.

