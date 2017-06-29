TPM News

Congress Heatedly Debates Legislation Imposing Economic Penalties Against Russia, Iran

President Donald Trump shakes hands with Russian Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in the White House in Washington, Wednesday, May 10, 2017.President Donald Trump on Wednesday welcomed Vladimir Putin's top diplomat to the White House for Trump’s highest level face-to-face contact with a Russian government official since he took office in January. (Russian Foreign Ministry Photo via AP)
By RICHARD LARDNER Published June 29, 2017 3:51 pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — Tempers are flaring in Congress over legislation that would impose economic penalties against Russia and Iran.

Republicans and Democrats are spreading blame for delays that threaten to prevent passage of the bill until after President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin meet next week in Germany.

The measure cleared the Senate two weeks ago with 98 votes — an overwhelming margin suggesting it would speed quickly through the House and to Trump.

But the bill has run into headwinds.

House GOP leaders say the legislation violates a constitutional requirement that legislation involving revenue must start in the House.

Lawmakers insist the problems are technical not substantive. Yet Democrats are accusing Republicans of stalling for time in a bid to weaken the penalties against Russia at the Trump administration’s behest.

