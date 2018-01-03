TPM News

Police: Fire Breaks Out At Clintons’ New York Home, No Injuries Reported

PIN-IT
AP
By Associated Press Published January 3, 2018 4:00 pm
Views

CHAPPAQUA, N.Y. (AP) — Firefighters responded to Bill and Hillary Clinton’s home outside New York City after a small fire in a building on the property.

New Castle Police say a call came in around 2:50 p.m. Wednesday about a fire in Chappaqua. The fire was out by 3:15 p.m.

Clinton spokesman Nick Merrill tweeted that the fire was in a building used by the Secret Service, not in the Clintons’ residence.

He said the Clintons were not home at the time and “all is OK!”

The Clintons bought the Westchester County home in 1999.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Sanders: Bannon's 'Outrageous' Claim Is 'Not The Best Way To Curry Favor' about 6 hours ago

Steve Bannon’s comments about Donald Trump Jr. in an upcoming book are “absolutely outrageous...

White House: Bannon Rift Doesn't Do 'Anything To The President's Base' about 6 hours ago

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Wednesday that the widening rift between...

Orrin Hatch: I'll Support Romney 'If Mitt Decides To Run' about 7 hours ago

Sen. Orrin Hatch (R-UT), who will retire from the Senate when his current term ends...

Trump Jr. Piles On Bannon: ‘Keep Up The Great Work,’ Steve about 8 hours ago

Just minutes after President Trump released a blistering statement attacking Steve Bannon’s mental state,...

WATCH LIVE: Sarah Huckabee Sanders Delivers Press Briefing At 3 PM ET about 8 hours ago

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is scheduled to deliver an on camera...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nicole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.