TPM Livewire

Zinke: Reports I Threatened Senators Over Repeal Vote Are ‘Laughable’

PIN-IT
Interior Secretary-designate, Rep. Ryan Zinke, R-Mont. testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee. Zinke, 55, a former Navy SEAL who just won his second term in Congress, was an early supporter of President-elect Donald Trump and, like his prospective boss, has expressed skepticism about the urgency of climate change. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
J. Scott Applewhite/AP
By Published July 31, 2017 11:15 am

Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke on Sunday brushed off reports that he issued threats to the senators representing Alaska ahead of a vote on Obamacare repeal, saying that such a characterization of his calls with the senators is laughable.

“I talk to Sen. Murkowski and Sen. Sullivan all the time,” Zinke said at a press conference when first asked about his phone calls with the senators, as quoted by E&E News. “A lot’s been said about a lot of things. But I talk to them all the time. We get along well.”

Sen. Dan Sullivan (R-AK) told the Alaska Dispatch News last week that Zinke called him and indicated opposition to Obamacare repeal could prompt the Trump administration to retaliate against Alaska when it comes to energy policy. Sullivan said that Zinke also spoke with Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK). Murkowski characterized the phone call differently, later telling reporters that Zinke had relayed to her that President Donald Trump was not happy with her vote against proceeding to an Obamacare repeal vote.

During the Sunday press conference, Zinke was asked if he issued a threat to Murkowski and Sullivan.

“The moon has been characterized as a threat, too, so I think it’s laughable,” he replied, according to E&E News.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal is a News Writer based in Washington, D.C. Before joining TPM, Caitlin interned and wrote for the Huffington Post, the Sunlight Foundation and Slate. She is a graduate of Georgetown University.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

CNN: New WH Chief Of Staff Expressed Sympathy To Comey After Firing By Trump about 1 hours ago

President Donald Trump’s new chief of staff John Kelly called ousted FBI Director James...

WATCH LIVE: Sarah Huckabee Sanders Holds WH Press Briefing At 3:45 PM ET about 1 hours ago

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is scheduled to hold a press briefing at...

Rick Perry Backs Trump On Transgender Ban: 'I Totally Support The President' about 1 hours ago

Department of Energy Secretary Rick Perry said he stands behind President Donald Trump’s haphazard...

Trump Ousts Scaramucci As Comms Chief Just 10 Days After Bringing Him On about 2 hours ago

President Donald Trump on Monday removed Anthony Scaramucci from his role as White House...

Cassidy To Meet With WH Aides Monday As Trump Ups Pressure On Repeal Effort about 3 hours ago

Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) will make another trip to the White House on Monday...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.