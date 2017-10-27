TPM Livewire

Zinke: ‘I Had Absolutely Nothing To Do’ With Whitefish’s Puerto Rico Contract

PIN-IT
Bill Clark/CQPHO
By Published October 27, 2017 4:41 pm

Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke on Friday said he welcomed all investigations into Whitefish Energy Holdings, an electric company based in his hometown that was recently awarded a $300 million contract to repair Puerto Rico’s badly damaged electricity infrastructure.

“I had absolutely nothing to do with Whitefish Energy receiving a contract in Puerto Rico,” Zinke said in his statement. “Any attempts by the dishonest media or political operatives to tie me to awarding or influencing any contract involving Whitefish are completely baseless.”

Zinke acknowledged that he “was contacted by the company” after the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA) awarded Whitefish the contract, but, he said, “I took no action.”

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders similarly distanced the White House from the Whitefish contract on Friday.

The company has defended the propriety of its agreement with PREPA, which came under suspicion after revelations that Whitefish was financed by major donors to President Donald Trump, and that the company is headquartered in Zinke’s hometown of Whitefish, Montana.

On Oct. 24, the Interior Department said in a statement that neither Zinke nor his office “have taken any meetings or action on behalf of this company,” referring to Whitefish.

The same statement acknowledged that Zinke knows Whitefish CEO Andy Techmanskis, “because they both live in a small town where everyone knows everyone.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Matt Shuham
Matt Shuham is a news writer for TPM. He was previously assistant editor of The National Memo and managing editor of the Harvard Political Review. He is available by email at mshuham@talkingpointsmemo.com and on Twitter @mattshuham.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Trump Meets Journos’ Trick-Or-Treating Kids: ‘How Does The Press Treat You?’ 4 minutes ago

President Donald Trump on Friday handed out candy to the children of members of...

Zinke: 'I Had Absolutely Nothing To Do' With Whitefish's Puerto Rico Contract 14 minutes ago

Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke on Friday said he welcomed all investigations into Whitefish Energy...

WH Distances From Whitefish Energy's Puerto Rico Deal: 'We Have No Role' about 2 hours ago

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Friday distanced the Trump administration from...

Former Trump Aide Carter Page Will Finally Testify Before Congress about 2 hours ago

Former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page will finally come before congressional investigators next week...

Speier Shares Own Sex Harassment Story, Calls Congress 'Breeding Ground' about 2 hours ago

As part of an effort to call attention to the cumbersome procedure for reporting...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.