TPM Livewire

Whitefish Spokesman Insists Company Procured Puerto Rico Contract Fairly

PIN-IT
By Published October 27, 2017 11:36 am

A spokesman for Whitefish Energy, the small Montana utility company that won a $300 million no-bid contract to help restore power to Puerto Rico, on Friday morning insisted that the company obtained the contract fairly.

The company is based in Whitefish, Montana, the hometown of Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke, which has prompted scrutiny of the contract. The company is also reportedly financed by major donors to the Trump campaign. Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rossello asked the Department of Homeland Security’s inspector general to investigate how Whitefish Energy won the contract.

Whitefish Energy spokesman Ken Luce told MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle that the company won the contract because they were quick to travel to Puerto Rico to seek one.

“This is really a very simple effort by an entrepreneur to get on the plane, fly to Puerto Rico, talk to PREPA when no one else would,” Luce said, referring to the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority.

When Ruhle noted that other companies were interested in the contract, Luce acknowledged that just one other company had expressed interest in the bid when Whitefish traveled to Puerto Rico. He also said that Whitefish has managed projects of a similar size before — projects costing somewhere between $200 million and $250 million.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal is a News Writer based in Washington, D.C. Before joining TPM, Caitlin interned and wrote for the Huffington Post, the Sunlight Foundation and Slate. She is a graduate of Georgetown University.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Whitefish Spokesman Insists Company Procured Puerto Rico Contract Fairly 22 minutes ago

A spokesman for Whitefish Energy, the small Montana utility company that won a $300...

FEMA Has ‘Significant Concerns’ About $300 Million Deal With Utility Company about 1 hours ago

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is looking into how a contract between Puerto...

Gorka: Clinton Guilty Of Treason Like Rosenbergs And They 'Got The Chair' about 2 hours ago

Former White House aide and self-proclaimed counterterrorism expert Sebastian Gorka on Thursday said that...

Trump Calls Dem Mega-Donor Tom Steyer ‘Wacky’ And ‘Totally Unhinged’ about 3 hours ago

Democrat donor Tom Steyer’s $10 million impeachment campaign is getting under President Donald Trump’s...

Conway Won't Say If She's Comfortable With Data Firm Contacting Wikileaks about 3 hours ago

During an interview on CNN Friday morning, White House senior adviser Kellyanne Conway would...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.